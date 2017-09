In case you didn’t know, Aldi’s Côtes de Provence Rosé is an $8 bottle that outperformed $24+ bottles at the International Wine Challenge. It even won the silver medal at the event.

It’s been described as having “strawberry, white fruit, and subtle spice” tones. With all the hype surrounding it, surely it’ll be worth the (short) wait.

It hasn’t been available in the United States… until now. Mark your calendars: Sept. 20 is the day you can finally try the rosé for yourself, reports Delish.