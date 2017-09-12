‘Bear’ Is A Perfectly Appropriate Name For A Baby, Says Liam Payne [VIDEO]

Filed Under: baby names, bear payne, Cheryl Ann Tweedy, cheryl payne, how bear got his name, James Corden, Liam Payne, liam payne baby, unusual baby names
(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

And when Liam tells the story about why he and his wife, Cheryl, named their son “Bear,” you’ll be worried at first, but then laugh right along and nod in agreeance.

Liam Payne was on with James Corden, and they were having a good time doing a “Boy-Bands vs. Solo Artist” sort of comedy music routine (see that here) before sitting down for a chat. Of course James had to ask about how Bear, Liam’s son, got his name.

Liam tells the story by starting out with a little bit of a scary moment. When Bear was born, he wasn’t crying. Crying is necessary to clear the lungs and breathe. The hospital staff, and Liam and Cheryl of course, started to get worried. They were keeping an eye on Bear, and noticed that he kept making a sort of growling sound, like a “grrr,” Liam says. After a handful of specialists checked out the new baby, the final doctor says, “Dude I’m not being funny, there’s nothing wrong with him – he just likes to make a lot of noise,” according to Liam. That’s how Bear became named Bear. Check out the video proof below:

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live