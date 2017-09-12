Billie Lourd Opens Up On Losing Mom Carrie Fisher

By Darik
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

During her recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Billie Lourd talked about the loss of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

The 25-year-old told DeGeneres:

“Yeah, it’s completely surreal. There’s no way to really explain it. It’s so hard to talk about. I don’t know, if I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. And if I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.”

Both Lourd’s mom and dad advised her against going into the entertainment industry, but after expressing an interest in acting, Fisher encouraged her daughter to follow her heart.

Lourd appeared alongside her mother on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Click here to watch a clip of the interview on Entertainment Tonight.

