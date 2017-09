After a seven year hiatus, actress and singer/songwriter Charlotte Gainsbourg (daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jake Birkin) has returned to music. Her first single, “Rest,” is a dreamy French house-type track that was produced in collaboration with Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

Other big names associated with her upcoming album, Rest, include Sir Paul McCartney, Owen Pallett, and Connan Mockasin, reports Pitchfork.

Check out the track below.