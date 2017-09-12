Everything You Need To Know About The New iPhone 8 And X [PICS]

I have spent a good portion of the morning watching the live stream of the new Apple products. I have missed some things because…..well, I’m at work but good thing everyone is talking about it so I know what I missed.

First they talked about the new iPhone 8 and 8 plus which basically looks and operates like the iPhone 7 only its updated. Better camera, glass back, and some new colors. The show stopping feature of these phones is their ability to charge wirelessly. Apple talked about how all these establishments and cars will have the port needed for this charging. Here’s my thing, I need to buy a new car to charge my phone? Just take ALL my money. This phone will cost $799 (so you don’t see $800 and freak out) with preordering starting September 15th and it’s release date happening on the 22nd. Read about all if it’s features HERE.

After they announced that I was like “wait that’s it? That’s what we have been waiting for?” NOPE. There was another thing coming…

The iPhone X is the next best thing. Where do I even start? I mean it looks TOTALLY different. It is a full screen now, from top to bottom it’s a 5.8 inch display and yes that means no more home button. See a picture HERE. So how do we unlock this new state of the art iPhone? With your face. Yes, it’s a facial recognition phone. The phone will recognize you with a hat on, in the dark, while the phone is lying on a table. I hope it will recognize me with and without make up on because let’s be honest, that’s the real concern here. It is so advanced that it will be able to detect if someone is trying to pull a sly move and unlock your phone with a picuture of you. According to Tech Crunch, the chances of someone tricking FaceID is one in a million.

Another crazy thing coming to the new iPhone X are “Animoji’s” and they are basically Emoji’s that are animated. They aren’t just any animation though, they are animated using FaceID which means you’re face is mimicked into an emoji that moves.

Wireless charging is new on this phone too and it’s supported by Qi. Battery life has expanded to 2 hours more than the iPhone 7 and the new phone comes with a new charging station called the “AirPower”. You can see what that looks like HERE.

The iPhone X starts out at $999 and preorders don’t begin until October 27th with normal sales on November 3rd.

Read more on this new release HERE.

SOURCE: Tech Crunch