George Clooney Wakes Every Three Hours To Nurse New Twins?

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Ok, ok, he’s not actually nursing them, that would be really weird. George Clooney says he wakes up with his wife when the new twins need to be fed. Amal nurses them, and George just sort of sits near by, we guess.

He said in an interview at the Toronto Film Festival that Amal wakes up every three hours, and if he doesn’t wake up too, he feels guilty. Sounds like he’s a pretty sweet, compassionate and thoughtful guy. But that begs the question, if you were waking up every three hours to nurse twins, would you want your husband there with you or would you rather just get it done and get back in bed?

Source.

