Issa Rae Is New CoverGirl

CoverGirl announced on Tuesday that Issa Rae, creator, writer, and star of HBO’s Insecure will be the new face of the brand.
Issa Rae wrote a message on Instagram expressing her excitement. According to Fader, she wrote in a statement:
“Becoming a COVERGIRL means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways.”
I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I'd be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come. Visit @COVERGIRL to learn more #COVERGIRLMADE