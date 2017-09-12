Never Ending Pasta Pass Is Back At Olive Garden And Includes A Trip To Italy

By Doug Lazy
Flickr User: Mike Mozart

Get ready for “never ending pasta pass” madness as the passes go on sale this week – and Olive Garden has upped their game this year. See how…

Delish.com says that this year Olive Garden is going to sell 23,000 passes (up 1,000 from last year) and that 50 lucky people will be able to pay $200 to get their pass – and a trip to Italy!

It's time to prep for endless carbs: Our Pasta Passes go on sale this Thursday! www.pastapass.com

The passes go on sale @ 2PM ET on September 14th HERE and will cost $100. That $100 bucks will get the first 22,000 people a pass for eight weeks of unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings from the Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu. Again, 50 lucky people will get that chance to get a eight day/seven night all-inclusive trip of a lifetime to Italy for only $200!

Who is going to get one of these passes when they go on sale?

