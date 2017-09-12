Radiohead Releases Video For ‘Lift’ [WATCH]

By Darik
Filed Under: ed o'brien, ok computer, OKNOTOK, oscar hudson, Radiohead, Thom Yorke
Radiohead released the official video for “Lift” off of OKNOTOK, the 20th anniversary edition of OK Computer.

The minimalist video, directed by Oscar Hudson, features frontman Thom Yorke standing in an elevator as different characters enter and exit. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Radiohead video if there wasn’t some element of strangeness, though, and this video’s ending doesn’t disappoint.

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien explained in an interview earlier this year why “Lift” was kept off OK Computer originally:

“If that song had been on that album, it would’ve taken us to a different place, and probably we’d have sold a lot more records – if we’d done it right. And everyone was saying this. And I think we subconsciously killed it. If OK Computer had been like a Jagged Little Pill, it would’ve killed us. But ‘Lift’ had this magic about it. But when we got to the studio and did it, it felt like having a gun to your head. There was so much pressure.”

