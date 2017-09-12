Radiohead Releases Video For ‘Lift’ [WATCH]

Radiohead released the official video for “Lift” off of OKNOTOK, the 20th anniversary edition of OK Computer.

The minimalist video, directed by Oscar Hudson, features frontman Thom Yorke standing in an elevator as different characters enter and exit. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Radiohead video if there wasn’t some element of strangeness, though, and this video’s ending doesn’t disappoint.

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien explained in an interview earlier this year why “Lift” was kept off OK Computer originally: