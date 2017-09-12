Sacramento-Set ‘Lady Bird’ Could Be Oscar Best Picture Contender

In case you missed the news, Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, Lady Bird, is a film that’s set in Sacramento.

Gerwig herself was born and raised in Sac and the film is semi-autobiographical. She said in an interview with the Sacramento Bee:

“I have always wanted to make a feature film in Sacramento. I wanted to make more than one feature film in Sacramento…. There are specific streets and houses and places and theaters that I have very deep feelings for.”

Indiewire reports that the coming-of-age film was well-received in both the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals and speculates that it could possibly be a Best Picture contender.

Check out the trailer for Lady Bird below (try and count how many Sacramento landmarks you recognize).

The film, starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, is set to hit theaters Nov. 10.