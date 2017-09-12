Target Cuts Prices

By Darik
Filed Under: Shopping, Target, Whole Foods
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

After Amazon acquired Whole Foods and cut prices in a major way, it was heavily speculated that other grocery chains would likely follow suit.

People reports that Target has announced just that – thousands of items offered at lowered prices. Apparently, the biggest items this will affect are groceries and toiletries.

Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer said:

“We want our guests to feel a sense of satisfaction every time they shop at Target. Part of that is removing the guesswork to ensure they feel confident they’re getting a great, low price every day.”

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live