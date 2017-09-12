Two New Oreo Flavors Hitting Shelves [PIC]

(Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

I haven’t heard of a new Oreo flavor that peaked my interest in a long time but there are two new flavors hitting shelves that I am very interested in.

First we have the new “Waffles and Syrup” Oreos. They are limited edition and also only found at limited locations. Popsugar is reporting that so far they have only been spotted at Albertsons owned stores. Keep your eye out for them everywhere, they look like THIS.

The second flavor that should be available in more locations is the “Cookie Butter” Oreos. This flavor will be released on Monday and sounds like absolute heaven on earth. See what the packaging looks like HERE so you know what to look for.

