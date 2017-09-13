Ben Stiller’s New Sacramento Based Movie, Mark S. Allen Relates

Ben Stiller’s new movie “Brad’s Status” is based in Sacramento. The movie also stars Austin Abrams (Paper Towns, The Walking Dead), who plays Ben’s son in the movie.

In the movie, Ben’s character (Brad) is taking his son on a tour of colleges on the other side of the country, and that’s when he meets up with an old friend. Meeting that friend ends up making Brad feel self-conscious about some of the choices he’s made in life, and it’s a sort of self-reflecting kind of movie. The “mantra” of the movie is a sort of “get over your ego and narcissism,” and that it’s a sort of a story about a “middle-aged white guy with angst.” But it’s a fresh take on the movie. And it’s a great story about a father bonding with his son, and realizing that the world isn’t just about him.

Anyway, Mark sort of relates to the movie in the fact that his son is a senior in high school, and he’s sort of exploring colleges all around America. He feels like Brad! Minus the “stuck in Sacramento” bit that Brad feels in the movie. Anyway, on to the interview!

https://cbsnow100fm.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/benstiller-bradsstatus-int-09-13-17.mp3

Here’s the trailer for the movie:



Excited to see it? It comes out this week, in theaters on the 15th.