Chip And Joanna Gaines From ‘Fixer Upper’ Coming To Target

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s true! If you’ve wanted to decorate your house with things fresh from the minds of the “Fixer Upper” duo, you’ll be able to in November. Chip and Joanna Gaines are releasing a new line of home decor products for sale at Target.

They’re calling it “Hearth & Hand,” a unique product line available only at Target, created in collaboration with the couple’s “Magnolia” brand. It goes on sale November 5th, 2017. There will be more than 300 products in the brand, and the products will be everything from frames and vases, to hand towels, and “a beautiful mix of everyday products for tabletop, home decor, giftables,” says Joanna. Prices start at $.99, and will go up to around $129.99. They say that most of the items will be under $30 though.

Some of the items will be season-specific, but it looks like it will be “an ongoing partnership with additional items.”

Are you excited to see some of the new products?

