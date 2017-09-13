Friend And Family Member Visit Paul Walkers Grave On His 44th Birthday [PICS]

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Yesterday would have been Paul Walker’s 44th birthday and his Uncle Rhett and childhood friend paid a visit to his burial site.

Each of them left a package of Red Vines with little messages written on them. Not sure if Red Vines were Paul’s favorite but his Uncle was visibly upset during the visit according to TMZ. I can’t believe it’s already been just about 4 years since his death. So sad, gone way too soon.

See a picture of the Red Vines with the message HERE.

Another picture HERE.

The two men walking with the candy to the burial site HERE.

