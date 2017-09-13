Good-Looking Hurricane Harvey Rescuer Nicknamed #RescueBae [PICS]

By Doug Lazy
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Flooded homes are shown near Lake Houston following Hurricane Harvey August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The city of Houston is still experiencing severe flooding in some areas due to the accumulation of historic levels of rainfall, though the storm has moved to the north and east. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This good-looking guy was caught on film rescuing people in his boat after Hurricane Harvey and NOW the internet is in love with him…

The internet fell in love with this guy after a picture of him rescuing people after Hurricane Harvey hit the web:

The picture of the man has been LOVED by thousands of people and SacBee.com says that his identity isn’t a mystery anymore.

They say that he’s Raz Halili from Kemah, Texas.

The man talked about his rescue work after the hurricane, saying:

“The first thing we saw was a man on a canoe which flipped over in a creek, and the current started taking him away. We actually went down a street, into a gated community with an oyster boat, which is something I never thought I would do.”

Lots of ladies sure wouldn’t mind being saved this guy!

