Good-Looking Hurricane Harvey Rescuer Nicknamed #RescueBae [PICS]

This good-looking guy was caught on film rescuing people in his boat after Hurricane Harvey and NOW the internet is in love with him…

The picture of the man has been LOVED by thousands of people and SacBee.com says that his identity isn’t a mystery anymore.

They say that he’s Raz Halili from Kemah, Texas.

The man talked about his rescue work after the hurricane, saying:

“The first thing we saw was a man on a canoe which flipped over in a creek, and the current started taking him away. We actually went down a street, into a gated community with an oyster boat, which is something I never thought I would do.”

