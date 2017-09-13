Internet Is In Love With More Good-Looking Rescuers From Hurricane Irma [PICS]

#RescueBae isn’t the only the internet is falling in love with today. They’re also loving these good-looking cops…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A group selfie from some Florida police officers has caused a social media stir, prompting some Facebook users to inquire about their marital status and others to ask to be arrested.

The photo of the three Gainesville officers was posted on their department’s Facebook page as Hurricane Irma lashed the state Sunday. The caption said they were “getting ready to do some work.” The post produced more than 100,000 comments praising the officers’ good looks. One woman wrote that she would like to turn herself in for the thoughts running through her head. Another posted: “how long does it take to get from NW Arkansas to Gainesville Florida? Asking for a friend.”

The department issued an update asking people not to call 911 to “request this group respond to your ‘incident.’”

