Kate Hudson Getting Hate For Saying C-Section Was ‘Lazy’

Filed Under: abdominal surgery, c section lazy, c-section, caesarean section, Child Birth, cosmopolitan, Kate Hudson, lazy birth, lifesaving birth
(Photo credit VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Long story short, Kate Hudson was filling out a set of questions for Cosmopolitan (where she’s on the cover this month). One of those questions asked what the laziest thing she’s ever done was.

C-Section. She answered “have a c-section!” Exclamation point quoted how she wrote it.

That’s when the internet got mad. Several (hundred, probably) people took to twitter to basically yell and criticise her for her answer, saying things like their life or their child’s life depended on having one, it’s a major surgery and is by no means lazy, etc.


You can guess the number of offended people who wanted to give her a piece of their mind after hearing what she said about c-sections based on the high percentage of births that happen that way. About 32% of all births are caesarean section births. That’s a lot of people.

Have you had a c-section? Do you think they’re “lazy?”

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live