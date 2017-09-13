Kate Hudson Getting Hate For Saying C-Section Was ‘Lazy’

Long story short, Kate Hudson was filling out a set of questions for Cosmopolitan (where she’s on the cover this month). One of those questions asked what the laziest thing she’s ever done was.

C-Section. She answered “have a c-section!” Exclamation point quoted how she wrote it.

That’s when the internet got mad. Several (hundred, probably) people took to twitter to basically yell and criticise her for her answer, saying things like their life or their child’s life depended on having one, it’s a major surgery and is by no means lazy, etc.

You can guess the number of offended people who wanted to give her a piece of their mind after hearing what she said about c-sections based on the high percentage of births that happen that way. About 32% of all births are caesarean section births. That’s a lot of people.

Have you had a c-section? Do you think they’re “lazy?”

Source.