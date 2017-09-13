Man Gets Help From Airport For Proposal To Optometrist Girlfriend

This is a cool, cute, and pretty original story. Every now and then us guys pull one off, you know? This man, Dan Jones, planned several months in advance to propose to his girlfriend, and Optometrist names Hayley Quinn. He planned so far in advance that he was able to rope the airport into the proposal.

The two were taking a vacation together to Greece. As they were checking into the airport before the flight, airport staff faked a problem with their computers. That’s when Dan got on his knee. At that moment, the screen on the flight display screen changed to one of those Snellen Eye Charts – those posters with the progressively smaller text you have to read from. Instead of the typical letters, when you read them all, they spell out “Hayley will you marry me?”

Hayley of course said yes, and later said that she didn’t see the proposal coming at all, at least not with the assistance of the airport. “It was a lovely surprise – quite the departure from the usual proposal.” Can we take a moment and recognize the pun in that statement? Cool, thanks.

The airpost (well, a spokesperson) said that Dan had got in touch with them a few months before the proposal, and they stayed in pretty regular touch throughout the planning stage “to ensure it would go without a hitch.” They went on to say “we loved his creative and quirky idea and worked together as a team to help him pop the question to Hayley.

That’s pretty cool. Check out a picture of the eye chart here, as well as a little more info on the couple and their story.