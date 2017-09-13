Mel B. Now Under Criminal Investigation For ‘Witness Tampering’

Mel B. is in the midst of a divorce, she’s been having a rough time lately, and things just got a little more difficult for her after getting thrown into – albeit caused by herself (allegedly) – a criminal investigation.

Long story short, in the divorce trial, there’s a witness who was going to go on the stand against her saying that her (ex) husband, Stephen Belafonte, never hit her, or otherwise abused her. The witness, called Siya, was set to make that statement. Mel B. allegedly sent Siya text messages that were threatening, personally directed to Siya if she were to testify against Mel B.

Some of the other things the witness would be testifying about alleged 3-ways between Mel, her husband, and their nanny, as well as illegal drug use. Anyway, Siya apparently showed the text messages to police, and that’s when a “felony witness intimidation” case was started. That can get pretty serious.

Mel B’s legal team is of course denying that, as well as Siya’s claims of being a close friend of Mel B. Mel says she’s only met Siya a couple times, and they’re nowhere near close friends.

Things just got really interesting.

Let’s review Mel’s year so far:

Mel’s dad died a couple weeks before the divorce started.

Mel says Stephen beat her.

Mel files restraining order against Stephen.

Stephen asks for spousal support.

Court says Mel can’t have sex tapes back from Stephen.

That’s a lot of drama.

Source.