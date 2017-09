The 300 jobs include full-time and part-time positions…

KCRA.com says that the new Walmart that’s opening in Delta Shores in Elk Grove this fall is looking to hire 300 people! The article says that you may begin working as soon as you’re hired to help with the store opening.

To apply for a position at the new Walmart, visit the temporary hiring center at 2362 Maritime Dr., Suite #200 in Elk Grove (M-F, 8 AM to 8 PM) or apply online HERE.

Freshen up that resume and good luck!