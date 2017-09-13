Parents Get Child Neglect Charges For Playing Pranks On Their Kids On Youtube [VIDEO]

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: Arrested, child neglect, DaddyOFive, Heather Martin, Mike Martin, parents, probation, YouTube
Heather and Mike Martin from the “DaddyOFive” YouTube channel got sentenced for two counts of child neglect…

CBSNews.com says that the couple that filmed themselves pranking their kids and posted it to a Youtube channel called “DaddyOFive” have received 5 years of supervised probation on two charges of child neglect.

From the article:

“Heather and Mike Martin each entered Alford pleas to two counts of child neglect of their two youngest kids. Their pleas mean they did not admit to any abuse but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to prove it.

Prosecutors say a psychologist determined the kids were traumatized by these pranks. The judge didn’t think they were funny either.”

The article says that the Youtube channel “showed everything from smashing electronics to a fake robbery and other elaborate pranks where they appear to terrify their five children.” The family reached 800,000 followers after launching their channel.

