Southwest Donates Plane To Carry Homeless Animals From Houston [PICS]

Many people in Houston were left without homes after hurricane Harvey and that includes animals. Texas shelters were packed after the storm hit with animals that were there before Harvey and homeless pets that came in after.

Back in 2012, Southwest Airlines teamed up with Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego after Hurricane Sandy. When Hurricane Harvey hit, they knew their help was needed again. Southwest donated a flight to transport around 60 cats and dogs from Houston to San Diego.

See one of the adorable pups that made the journey HERE.

Once these animals arrived in California, they received lots of love and care to help them recover.

Today has more on the story HERE.