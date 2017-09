Veteran actor Frank Vincent, known for his work in multiple Martin Scorsese films as well as HBO’s hit series The Sopranos, has sadly passed away.

TMZ has revealed the actor suffered a heart attack last week and died while undergoing open-heart surgery this Wednesday (September 13).

Vincent had been in the entertainment industry for 41 years and was well known as a character actor.

He was 78-years-old.

We wish the best to his family during this difficult time.

