Fergie Divorcing Husband Josh Duhamel

After 8 year of marriage, Fergie and Josh Duhmel are heading to divorce court.

TMZ has reported that the couple released a statement earlier today breaking the news. It said:

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The couple have one son, Axl, who is 4-years-old.

We wish them all the best during this difficult time.

Head here for more information.