James Corden Dresses Up As Pennywise In Hilarious Spoof [VIDEO]

Lots of hype around the movie “IT” that debuted last weekend. I don’t like scary movies at all, but I LOVED the movie. So many funny parts and it was just done so well. I could really appreciate how creepy Pennywise the clown was in the movie.

James Corden capitalized on all the buzz surrounding the movie and did a hilarious spoof where he was actually Pennywise. What makes me laugh the most is some people (and I know a lot of people scared of clowns) probably really think he looks scary. What do you think?

