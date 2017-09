After a seeming nonstop stream of movies that Jennifer Lawrence has been releasing, Bustle reports that she’s decided to take a break from the spotlight and take some time for herself.

She said in an interview with Today that she doesn’t have anything planned for the next two years.

Do you think about taking a break? –@savannahguthrie

“I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for 2 years.” –Jennifer Lawrence pic.twitter.com/zo987pOldt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 14, 2017

She spoke about needing some time out of the public eye:

“I was angry and resentful. I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and to do my job, and then still have privacy. And then after a few years you’re like, that’s not the way it is, it’s just not.”

After a very long and successful career thus far, it’s completely reasonable that Lawrence should take some much needed time off.

You can catch her starring in Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! in theaters Sept. 15.