Jim Carrey And Michel Gondry Reuniting For ‘Kidding’

By Darik
Famously known for their collaboration on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, director Michel Gondry and Jim Carrey are back at it with a new Showtime series entitled Kidding.

As described by Vulture, the comedy series is about an actor named Jeff who is famously known for playing Mr. Pickles, “an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him.”

Sounds wholesome, but it couldn’t be a Michel Gondry project without some kind of surrealism and a touch of dark humor. The show will delve into Jeff’s “slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking” as he tries to juggle maintaining his brand while also trying to balance his breaking family life.

