Kelly Clarkson Turned Down Millions Because Of Dr. Luke

After the recent lawsuits between Dr. Luke and Kesha, the producer has been sitting in the hot seat.

During an interview, Kelly Clarkson spoke up about how she said no to “hundreds of thousands of dollars — or millions” by choosing not to have a writing credit alongside Dr. Luke on “My Life Would Suck Without You,” according to Vulture.

The pop star detailed:

“Basically, they were gonna sit on my record unless I did what they wanted. I was so frustrated because I literally said, ‘Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to put in my path.’ It was just this one thing, and I asked not to work with Dr. Luke just because I had not a good experience with him.”

Clarkson didn’t go into too much detail about what happened between them to make her have such strong feelings about Dr. Luke, but she did say, “I generally love everyone. You have to really be a special kind of … for me not to like you.”