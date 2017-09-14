Kylie Jenner Facing More Plastic Surgery Rumors [PIC]

By Darik
Filed Under: Kylie Jenner, plastic surgery
(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner‘s constantly evolving appearance has been the subject of plenty of speculation.

While she used to deny rumors that she’d received plastic surgery, the 20-year-old Jenner has since admitted to getting some work done.

According to MTO News, a new photo of the reality star has some speculating that she may have gotten cheek implants, face fillers, and lip injections.

While it could be makeup and lighting, we won’t know for sure until Jenner releases a statement.

See the photo for yourself right here.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live