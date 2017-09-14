Millionaire Opens Mansion To 70 Foster Kids After Hurricane Irma [PICS/VIDEO]

A group of foster kids were left with nowhere to go after hurricane Irma hit. After spending 5 days in emergency facilities waiting out the storm, they were left with nowhere to go.

Thankfully Marc Bell is on the board for children’s shelters and when the SOS Children’s Village Florida reached out, he was kind enough to help in a major way. The 70 kids are now staying with Marc in his 27,000 square ft mansion in Boca Raton.

“Today, we had manicures for the little girls,” Bell says. “We got Bobby the balloon guy coming later to entertain them. Yesterday during dinner, we had a singer come who plays guitar and sang songs with them.”

They aren’t just lucky enough to have somewhere to stay, it sounds like they are getting star treatment.

