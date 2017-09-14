People Who Abandoned Pets During Irma Will Face Felony Charges

To the people who tied up their pets and left, a state prosecutor says: “We will find you, and we will prosecute you.”

Can't believe I'm saying this, there's people in PBC leaving their dogs chained to trees. County says they WILL prosecute. @WPTV #Irma pic.twitter.com/R6kuIulIgP — Sam Smink (@samsminkWPTV) September 8, 2017

GoodHouseKeeping.com reports that Diane Sauve, head of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, said that the pets were “left in a yard, in a pen they cannot escape from or tethered to trees or poles” to fend for themselves as Hurricane Irma ravaged the area.

The article says that leaving a dog tied up and alone is already illegal but the people who abandoned their animals and left them tied up with “the added danger of the storm qualifies the act as a felony”.

Palm Beach County animal control says that they saved at least 49 dogs and two cats, “with many more possibly inaccessible to rescuers.”

NOW the animals that were displaced the hurricane are looking or new homes.

