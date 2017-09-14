People Who Abandoned Pets During Irma Will Face Felony Charges

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: Abandoned, charges, evacuation, Felony, Irma, Pets
NAPLES, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: A dog walks through a flooded street in a rural part of Naples the day after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Naples, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with extensive flooding. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

To the people who tied up their pets and left,  a state prosecutor says: “We will find you, and we will prosecute you.”

GoodHouseKeeping.com reports that Diane Sauve, head of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, said that the pets were “left in a yard, in a pen they cannot escape from or tethered to trees or poles” to fend for themselves as Hurricane Irma ravaged the area.

The article says that leaving a dog tied up and alone is already illegal but the people who abandoned their animals and left them tied up with “the added danger of the storm qualifies the act as a felony”.

Palm Beach County animal control says that they saved at least 49 dogs and two cats, “with many more possibly inaccessible to rescuers.”

NOW the animals that were displaced the hurricane are looking or new homes.

Read more HERE

Do YOU agree that the people who tied up their animals or left them in enclosures should face felony charges?

More from Doug Lazy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live