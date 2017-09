A new study says that 4 out of 10 adults STILL sleep with a stuffed animal by their side. See what else the study said…

PRNewswire.com says that the study was conducted by Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. and found that more than half of adults still have a stuffed animal from childhood and that 40% of adults still sleep with a stuffed animal!

Read more on the study HERE. Do YOU still sleep with a stuffed animal?