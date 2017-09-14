Target Hiring 100,000 Seasonal Team Members

Target announced that they will be hiring on 100,000 seasonal workers this holiday season, along with an additional 4,500 team members for the distribution centers and fulfillment facilities.

Janna Potts, chief stores officer, said in a statement:

“Target has made significant investments in our business throughout 2017, and our commitment to hire 100,000 team members for the holidays will make shopping at Target even easier and more fun during one of the busiest times of the year. Target team members play such an important role in helping guests as they prepare to celebrate the holidays with their families. As always, we will provide our seasonal team members with meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills, and offer great benefits, including a variety of schedules and team member discounts.”

According to Good Housekeeping, the job also comes with some benefits: 10% merchandise discount at Target and on Target.comand an additional 20% wellness discount on fruits and veggies, Simply Balanced brand foodsand C9 athletic gear.

You can find the full list of positions available on the Target website.