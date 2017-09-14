The Ariana Grande x Reebok Collab Has Arrived

Let’s talk fall fashion (finally).

Ariana Grande and Reebok have officially launched their Fall 2017 campaign and it’s athleisure heaven. The collaboration doesn’t end with this one release – according to Bustle, Grande has been signed on to work with Reebok for a year, so expect more releases as the year continues.

Grande said in a press release:

“Like Reebok, I fiercely stand for those who express themselves, celebrate their individuality and push boundaries. I’m an advocate for people accepting themselves for who they are. Reebok’s message of enabling and encouraging self-belief and self-betterment is something I fundamentally live by. I’m honored to partner with a brand whose mission is to inspire people to be the best possible version of themselves.”

The items range from $30 to $179.99.

Click here to check out the collab on Reebok.com.