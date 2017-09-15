Conor McGregor Is Having The Time Of His Life On Ibiza Island Despite Recent Defeat [Photos]

Since being knocked out by Floyd Mayweather, Jr. on August 26 in “The Money Fight,” Conor McGregor is having the time of his life on the island of Ibiza.

McGregor is currently worth $34 million, according to Forbes, so he has the means to lift his post-fight spirits in the form of travel, food, drink, and partying.

From delicious food and drinks to yachts and cigars, he’s living the dream.

Take a look at some of the photos of the trip thus far:

Ocean beach, Ibiza A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Breakfast A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Teaching my son how to fly A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

Say hello to my little friend A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:41am PDT

The 60g A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

To an even bigger yoke A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

On the way the yachtsy from the back garden. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

I think it’s pretty safe to say that he’s over the loss.