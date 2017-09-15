Oreo To Release ‘Cookie Butter’ Flavor, They Just Won’t Stop!

Pumpkins. Apples. Waffles.

Oreo has done them all. They’re the king of cookies, with their Starbucks-esque style of different flavoring for just about any occasion.

They’re one of the main reasons people run to the dessert aisle at their local grocery store, they just keep coming out with different flavors. Most are limited releases.

Good news to Oreo enthusiasts: their next release will be coming out soon and will venture into the cookie butter flavor, per Delish.

Target’s website already has the item available for sale on their website. Their description states that the new dessert snack “sandwiches a rich cookie butter flavored creme filling between the tempting taste of two lightly sweet graham wafers, making them milk’s favorite cookie.”

Sadly, it looks like it’ll be a limited release. Better snag em up before they’re gone!

