The American Idol Debut May Be Delayed

The reason it might be delayed is no surprise – they still only have one judge. Katy Perry is the only confirmed judge. Luke Bryan is a close second judge, but he wants more money, so he isn’t signed yet. They can’t seem to find any other judges, whether it’s because of pay, artist schedules, or otherwise, they’re having a serious problem filling seats.

The only problem now is that if they delay the launch of the show, Katy Perry may even drop out since that would create a conflict with her Witness tour. Producers of the show already planned around her schedule, and the planning is so tight that even one changed day may interfere with her shows.

There’s no official word that Katy would drop out, that would be a lot of money to walk away from, but if she has to start cancelling shows, she’s missing out on that cash too. It’s going to be a busy year for her already, let’s hope she won’t have to fly back and forth a couple times a day for concerts and then filming Idol.

Or is this just all just hype for publicity for the show? What do you think?

Source.