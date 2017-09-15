Win A Pair Of Tickets To Downtown Chowdown And A Togo’s Gift Card!

Join us for the Downtown Chowdown, where music and food collide, on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Capitol Mall (Between 3rd & 7th streets) with performances by Phillip Phillips and Chase Bryant! We are taking over Capitol Mall and filling 4 blocks with over 50 food trucks and vendors featuring delicious food including Mexican, Chinese, Italian, Seafood, Gourmet Treats and more. In addition, the entire family can enjoy interactive vendors and games. Also, enjoy performances from Phillip Phillips, Chase Bryant and Salt-N-Pepa! And that’s not all, we are also hooking you up with a $50 gift card to Togo’s!

Listen to the Text Top Five everyday next week and listen for Darik to announce the keyword! When you hear it, text it to 2-1-0-0-5 to be entered to win! You may receive a confirming text. Message and data rates may apply. Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online, use short code 21005 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Can’t wait? Get your tickets HERE and get more information on Togo’s HERE.

For a complete list of rules click HERE.