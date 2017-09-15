Zayn Malik And Harry Styles Aren’t On Good Terms [PIC]

Zayn was recently giving an interview in which he revealed that he and Harry weren’t really that close in the One Direction days, and still don’t have much dialogue together even now.

When asked if he is still in touch with the other One Direction guys, he said that “Everything is on a civil level.” He says that they spent so much time together during the band days before adding that “It’s not the way it used to be.” He says they’re “growing as individual men,” and added that they do still stay in touch now and then.

When asked specifically if he talks Harry Styles, Zayn said “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him.”

Not sure if that means they’re not friendly, or maybe they had some sort of argument. It might even just mean that they just “worked together,” but never had much in common on a personal level. Could be any number of things.

Here’s a picture of Mark S. Allen with the guys from a couple years ago:
msa one direction Zayn Malik And Harry Styles Arent On Good Terms [PIC]

Source.

