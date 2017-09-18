11-Year-Old Asks To Mow The White House Lawn, Gets Wish [VIDEO]

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

An 11-year-old boy named Frank Giaccio visited the White House, at least saw it through the fence, and decided he could do a better job mowing the lawn than their current lawn care provider, so he decided to write the President himself.

Well, a short time later, the White House actually responded to Frank, and they welcomed and invited him to have his way with the lawn. Upon his arrival, Frank was given one of the official mowers to do the job, all the required safety gear, and he was off to mow the lawn around the Rose Garden, right outside the Oval Office. President Trump even walked outside to talk to Frank about halfway through, but Frank was so determined to finish the job, he mowed straight past the President. How’s that for dedication?

Frank did get to meet and hang out with the President once he finished the job, taking pictures in the Oval Office and sitting at the desk. A seriously awesome experience for an 11-year-old, and a notable resume builder. How many people can say they worked at the White House for a day?

Source.

