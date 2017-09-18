BART Handing Out Free Tickets In Hopes Of Gaining Weekend Riders

Filed Under: BART, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Free Tickets, Promotion, riders, Weekend
DALY CITY, CA - AUGUST 15: A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train operator waits for passengers to enter the train at the Daly City station on August 15, 2011 in Daly City, California. The hacker group "Anonymous" is planning a demonstration at a BART station this evening after BART officials turned off cell phne service in its stations last week during a disruptive protest following the fatal shooting of a man by BART police.
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) officials are handing out free weekend ticket vouchers to riders amidst the slump in weekend numbers.

KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Monday’s Matier and Ross column that ridership on weekends is way down, and that the giveaway is an attempt to build it up again.

The transit system will be handing out 25,000 tickets that are good through December 18th and, according to the report, will track how they’re used to see whether the promotion brings riders back to the system.

This isn’t the first time BART has promoted free rides. In 2010, they gave away free tickets during the holidays to encourage shopping and travel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live