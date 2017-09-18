BART Handing Out Free Tickets In Hopes Of Gaining Weekend Riders

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) officials are handing out free weekend ticket vouchers to riders amidst the slump in weekend numbers.

KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Monday’s Matier and Ross column that ridership on weekends is way down, and that the giveaway is an attempt to build it up again.

The transit system will be handing out 25,000 tickets that are good through December 18th and, according to the report, will track how they’re used to see whether the promotion brings riders back to the system.

This isn’t the first time BART has promoted free rides. In 2010, they gave away free tickets during the holidays to encourage shopping and travel.