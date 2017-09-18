Best Burgers In Sacramento For National Cheeseburger Day

Today, September 18th, is National Cheeseburger Day. If you’re wanting a nice burger for lunch today now that we mentioned it, we’ve got some great Sacramento spots for you to stop by to grab one.

We tracked the list down from this CityVoter site, so it’s merely the opinion of those who voted, but here’s what they say:

#1) Coming in as the favorite burger spot in Sacramento, it’s Hamre’s Giant Orange on Howe Ave near Arden Fair.

#2) Buck & Sadie’s got the vote for their burger, wings, and beer selection. They’re near the BevMo in Roseville on Douglas Blvd.

#3) The Squeeze Inn got voted in the third spot for their burgers and breakfast (we had no idea they had breakfast). It’s said to be worth the long average wait.

#4) The number 4 vote went to Culinerdy Cruzer, which is a burger food truck. A food truck in the top-5 burger joints must be good.

#5) Fifth spot went to The Dive in Auburn. They also have a food truck, but have a home-base restaurant as well.

Some honorable mentions though have to go to In-N-Out of course, La Provence in Roseville, Suzie Burger downtown on P St., and Ruth’s Chris (happy hour burger). If you’re looking for some deals on burgers today in the area, check out this list.

What’s your favorite burger in Sacramento?