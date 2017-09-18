Dad Facing Charges For Chasing Daughter While Wearing Clown Mask

The dad said that he was trying to scare his daughter into behaving and did this instead of spanking her…

CBSNews.com says that the dad put on a clown mask and chased his 6-year-old daughter through an Ohio neighborhood. The little girl was so scared of the clown chasing her that she jumped into a stranger’s car then ran into a stranger’s apartment to get away from him. After running into the apartment, another man came out of the complex and fired a shotgun to try to scare the clown away.

When the cops got there, the clown was determined to be the girl’s father who said that he was trying to scare the little girl in behaving and chose to chase her in clown mask rather than spanking her.

The article says that the father was charged with child endangering and inducing panic.

The man who fired the gun to scare the clown was also charged. He was apparently intoxicated while he fired the gun.

Read more on this story HERE