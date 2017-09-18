Double Jeans Are Now A Thing And Are Selling Out Fast [Photos]

Filed Under: Double Jeans, pants, selling
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: Suspended jeans pictured at the PANORAMA Berlin fashion trade show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin Autumn/Winter 2016 on January 21, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.
(Photo by Christian Marquardt/Getty Images)

Everyone owns at least one pair of jeans. They’re a staple among world fashion.

But what about wearing two pairs of jeans at the same time?

For just $695, you can own the Natasha Zinko High Waist Double Jeans.

According to the description of these pants, layered waistbands give these wide-leg Natasha Zinko jeans a modern high-low profile. Contrast side stripes. 7 pockets. Button closure and zip fly at each waist panel. Raw hem.

Just like what the Twitter user said: these are quite simply the weirdest jeans I have ever seen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live