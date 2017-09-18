Double Jeans Are Now A Thing And Are Selling Out Fast [Photos]

Everyone owns at least one pair of jeans. They’re a staple among world fashion.

But what about wearing two pairs of jeans at the same time?

For just $695, you can own the Natasha Zinko High Waist Double Jeans.

In an age of weird jeans, these are quite simply the weirdest jeans I have ever seen https://t.co/DSypOAr9Mm pic.twitter.com/v48EWBALAS — Laura Bennett (@lbennett) September 14, 2017

According to the description of these pants, layered waistbands give these wide-leg Natasha Zinko jeans a modern high-low profile. Contrast side stripes. 7 pockets. Button closure and zip fly at each waist panel. Raw hem.

Just like what the Twitter user said: these are quite simply the weirdest jeans I have ever seen.