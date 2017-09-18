Kevin Hart Victim Of Failed Extortion Attempt, Still Issues Apology [VIDEO]

This is a really weird story, and it seems like there are still quite a few details missing, but we’re going to report what we know so far. Save judgement for all the details though, this is just how everything looks right now.

Kevin Hart, over the summer was caught in a parked car, doing what some people say looks like cheating on his pregnant wife. He and his wife both addressed those rumors with a laugh, and that seemed to be the end of it.

Fast forward to this past weekend when Kevin Hart issued an apology for some unknown event. He says he made an “error in judgement,” and that he’s sorry to his family. Heads up for some uncensored s-bombs in the video:



The apology doesn’t seem to have any context besides Kevin just saying that he was “wrong,” and “needs to do better.” He’s apparently speaking about some kind of extortion attempt. His representative said “Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

It sounds really serious, but we’re wondering what the details are, we’ve got to know what happened. All we know is that someone edited a video to appear as if Kevin was having sex with another woman. Apparently Kevin never appears in the “business section” of the video, which isn’t even a sex tape, but just “prelude to sex,” says TMZ.

The person who made the video admits that they want money, but they also want to expose Kevin. In the video, the maker claims that Kevin’s Hurricane relief fund was a sort of distraction to get attention off a cheating scandal, and that there’s audio of Kevin admitting that he cheated in his first marriage, but is now more mature and older, but then the video says “once a cheater, always a cheater,” before showing footage of the “sex prelude/act.” See info (but not the sex part) here.