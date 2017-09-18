Man Gets ‘Himself’ Stuck In Weight, Fire Department Rescues Him [PIC]

(Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

And by “himself,” we mean himself. Like, his “appendage.”

The weight was one of those big round ones, you know, the kind that slide over the end of a barbell. Anyway, for whatever reason, he decided to slide it over a different kind of barbell (dumbbell in this case), and that’s when he discovered that the roughly 5-pound weight became stuck.

After some failed attempts to free himself, he wound up calling a rescue crew. Here’s what they posted to Facebook after the fact. It’s in German, since this happened in Germany:

The man had to be sedated so rescue crews could use several power tools to cut the weight off of his nether region.

Ouch.

Source.

