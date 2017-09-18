Man Robs Gas Station, Getaway Car Runs Out Of Gas

By Doug Lazy
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana man who robbed a gas station made off with food, drinks and cigarettes. What he didn’t steal was gas.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a state trooper arrested 33-year-old Sean Harris on Wednesday after finding him stranded by the side of a two-lane highway with his vehicle out of fuel. Police say the South Bend-area man’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Authorities say Harris was arrested not long after he entered the Lacrosse gas station, implied he had a gun and took the items.

Records show Harris is being held in LaPorte County jail. He made a preliminary appearance Friday in LaPorte County Circuit Court on a felony robbery charge.

Attorney information for Harris was not available Saturday.

