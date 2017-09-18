Mom Hear’s Son’s Heartbeat Long After He Passed [VIDEO]

(Photo credit GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

20 year old Matthew Boylen tragically and suddenly died in a car accident 11 years ago. Lucy Boenitz was simultaneously praying for a miracle, she needed a heart transplant. Boenitz was given a second chance at life thanks to Matthew’s heart.

Saturday, Matthew’s family traveled from Ohio to Illinois where Boenitz lives to meet her. Matthew’s mom, Donna was anxious when the moment arrived, the moment she would get to hear her sons heart beat again. I cannot even imagine being in that situation and hearing the heart beat of someone I had loved and lost in someone else’s body. Must be such a heart wrenching yet happy moment.

Watch the emotional moment below…

SOURCE: USA TODAY

