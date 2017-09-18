Sacramento Is One Of The Best Cities For Single Ladies To Live In

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: best place to live, ladies, sacramento, Single, woman, women
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 23: A general view of the "Magic Mike XXL" Ladies Night Out Advanced Screening at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema on June 23, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros)
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

A new study says that Sacramento is one of the best cities in the country for single ladies to live in. See why…

Bizjournals.com says that a new report from real estate site, Owners.com, says that Sacramento is #17 in the top 20 “best U.S. metropolitan statistical areas for single women to live”.

The study took into account things like: percent of single women homeowners, median female income, average costs of dinner for two, crime statistics and more.

Cincinnati, OH took the top spot.

So for all of our single ladies in the 916, this one is for you!

 

More from Doug Lazy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live